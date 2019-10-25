InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target Cut to $4,200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,300.00.

NYSE IHG traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $59.60. 133,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,527. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $71.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth about $318,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 102,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

