InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target Cut to $4,200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,300.00.
NYSE IHG traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $59.60. 133,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,527. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $71.02.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.
