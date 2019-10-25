Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.14.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $1,346,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 408,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,813.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 3,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $302,606.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,936 shares of company stock worth $12,050,342 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $92.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.