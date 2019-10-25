Interactive Financial Advisors Purchases 620 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,911.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $220.21 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.00 and a 200-day moving average of $214.03.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

