Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 76.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 129,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 44,144 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.