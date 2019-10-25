Interactive Financial Advisors Acquires 1,535 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 71.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBUY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,085.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

IBUY stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07.

