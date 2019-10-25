Intelligent Systems (INS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

Shares of INS stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

