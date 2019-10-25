IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS IGXT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.82. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 541.77% and a negative return on equity of 179.90%. On average, research analysts expect that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

