Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $229.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $445,165.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Intel by 806.0% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,828 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 214.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 762.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4,885.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,476 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.