Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.76.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

