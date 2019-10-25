Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Intel by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 80,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 66,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Intel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,066,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,650,000 after purchasing an additional 199,149 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $229.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.