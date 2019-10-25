Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

