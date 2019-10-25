Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 273.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $56.20. 4,099,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,938,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

