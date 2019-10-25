Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $62.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.73. 683,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,340. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.76. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $31,704,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,149.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $15,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,017 shares in the company, valued at $26,219,179.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 879,421 shares of company stock worth $53,619,825. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $181,449,000 after acquiring an additional 375,546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 265,335 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,316 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 211,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 922.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,711,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

