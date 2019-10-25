Instinet Upgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Buy

Instinet upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.92.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Dropbox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. 1,569,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,317. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $158,327.00. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,943 shares of company stock worth $1,499,738. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.