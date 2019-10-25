Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 2,500 Shares

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $262,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,326,000.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NSP opened at $106.90 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Insperity by 8.9% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 99,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 64.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 124,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

