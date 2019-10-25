Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $355,533.92 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Patrick Weiss sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $355,533.92.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Patrick Weiss sold 14,729 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $336,704.94.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,728 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $438,599.84.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,728 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $407,376.48.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 14,730 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $451,621.80.

TWST stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $731.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.45% and a negative net margin of 204.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 536.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWST. ValuEngine lowered Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.