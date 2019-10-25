Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $355,533.92 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Patrick Weiss sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $355,533.92.
Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Patrick Weiss sold 14,729 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $336,704.94.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,728 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $438,599.84.
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,728 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $407,376.48.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 14,730 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $451,621.80.
TWST stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $731.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $35.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 536.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWST. ValuEngine lowered Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
