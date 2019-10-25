Insider Selling: SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $116,217.50 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $116,217.50.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $399.40 million and a P/E ratio of -22.96. SI-Bone Inc has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 46.59% and a negative return on equity of 84.84%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the second quarter worth $272,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the second quarter worth $13,248,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 250.4% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 173,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 123,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the second quarter worth $5,249,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

