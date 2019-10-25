Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $41,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $544.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.92 million. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

