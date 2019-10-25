Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 125,600 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.75, for a total value of $23,707,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $23,208,368.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,407,150.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $21,758,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $23,700,720.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 124,682 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.93, for a total value of $23,057,442.26.

On Monday, October 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $21,333,555.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $21,264,825.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.87, for a total value of $21,314,595.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $21,063,375.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56.

Shares of FB opened at $186.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.29. The firm has a market cap of $528.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

