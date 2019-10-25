Insider Selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Sells 8,420 Shares of Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.28. 1,401,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $1,723,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,397 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

