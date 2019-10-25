Insider Buying: Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael P. Rafferty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael P. Rafferty acquired 800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $23,280.00.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.60. 2,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $831.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 445,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

