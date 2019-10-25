Insider Buying: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.