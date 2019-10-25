Insider Buying: Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Director Buys 357,142 Shares of Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Director Simeon George bought 357,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $11,114,259.04.

Shares of PRNB opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $754.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.63.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.93. Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,885,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 922,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRNB shares. HC Wainwright set a $57.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Principia Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.