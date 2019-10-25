Insider Buying: Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) Director Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) Director Jean-Sébastien David purchased 40,000 shares of Niobay Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,608.64.

Jean-Sébastien David also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Jean-Sébastien David purchased 60,000 shares of Niobay Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00.

Niobay Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03.

About Niobay Metals

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

