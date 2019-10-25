Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 229.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1,081.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000.

NYSEARCA:BOCT opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

