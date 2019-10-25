Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 340.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 39.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

IIPR opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $808.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 2.11. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $139.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 51.96, a current ratio of 51.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 47.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 0.60000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 232.84%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.23 per share, with a total value of $25,269.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 318,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,792,636.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

