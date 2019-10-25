InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 39,657 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 349,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

