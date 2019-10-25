Informa (LON:INF) PT Lowered to GBX 845

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 845 ($11.04) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 819 ($10.70) to GBX 857 ($11.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 893.30 ($11.67).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 765.80 ($10.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 814.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 814.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Informa has a one year low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a one year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

