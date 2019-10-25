Independent Research Reiterates “€5.00” Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.00 ($5.81) target price from research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CEC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Baader Bank set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.31 ($6.17).

CEC1 opened at €4.46 ($5.19) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 million and a PE ratio of 29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of €5.90 ($6.86). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.98.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

