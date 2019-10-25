Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,340,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the previous session’s volume of 229,506 shares.The stock last traded at $0.77 and had previously closed at $0.72.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.
The company has a market cap of $58.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 299,723 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,173,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
Featured Story: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.