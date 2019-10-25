Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,340,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the previous session’s volume of 229,506 shares.The stock last traded at $0.77 and had previously closed at $0.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

The company has a market cap of $58.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 299,723 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,173,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

