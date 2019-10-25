Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IMMU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.90.

IMMU stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,782. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunomedics news, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 60.2% in the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,567,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,084,000 after buying an additional 2,467,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,798,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,389,000 after buying an additional 1,239,462 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at $11,412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at $9,294,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at $8,350,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

