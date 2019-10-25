imbrex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, imbrex has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $96,715.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About imbrex

imbrex’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

