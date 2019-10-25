Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Trading Up 7.3% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were up 7.3% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $172.34 and last traded at $171.81, approximately 2,709,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,312,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.13.

The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.32%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,133 shares of company stock valued at $23,680,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.82.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

