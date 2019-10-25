Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.74

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.74 and traded as low as $23.00. Ilika shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $21.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.58.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

