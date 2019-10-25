IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Allbit, HitBTC and CoinBene. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $138,815.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00038232 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.43 or 0.05684148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00043703 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Allbit, DDEX, HitBTC, Cashierest, OEX, Gate.io, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

