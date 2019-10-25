Ignis (IGNIS) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $17.59 million and $807,235.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges including Vebitcoin, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinbit. Over the last week, Ignis has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00218603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.01523268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00089426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, STEX, Coinbit, Indodax, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.