Iconiq Lab Token Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market capitalization of $626,164.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00228666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.01514219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00036160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00092434 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

