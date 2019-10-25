ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Sells 16,964 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA reduced its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,964 shares during the period. Golar LNG makes up 1.5% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Golar LNG by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 407,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 41.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 125,832 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Golar LNG by 0.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 267,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Golar LNG by 8.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 408,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 19.2% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GLNG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 77.74%. Analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.