IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Cut to “Hold” at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sandler O’Neill currently has $76.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $86.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBKC. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.33.

IBERIABANK stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,004. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IBERIABANK news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $422,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,911,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 85.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,794,000 after buying an additional 569,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 123.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,518,000 after buying an additional 425,644 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 41.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,277,000 after buying an additional 306,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,328,000 after buying an additional 124,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 84.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 103,608 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

