Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.50. Iamgold shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 3,914,722 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.93 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Iamgold’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,263 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

