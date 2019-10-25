I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut I.D. Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get I.D. Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in I.D. Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 511,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I.D. Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in I.D. Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in I.D. Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

IDSY stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.26. I.D. Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that I.D. Systems will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for I.D. Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I.D. Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.