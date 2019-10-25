Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUSKF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Husky Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Husky Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSKF opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Husky Energy has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $14.65.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

