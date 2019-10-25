Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Shares of HUM opened at $286.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.83. Humana has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $355.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

