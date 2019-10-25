Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.97

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.97 and traded as low as $9.97. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 186,795 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudson’s Bay from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.45 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 663.49, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Hudson’s Bay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.01%.

About Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC)

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

