Huami (NYSE:HMI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Huami (NYSE:HMI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Huami stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Huami has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $534.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.66.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.52). Huami had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Huami in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huami in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Huami in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huami in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Huami in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

