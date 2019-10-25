HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) Trading Down 14.3%

HST Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HSTC)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 187,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 809% from the average daily volume of 20,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC)

HST Global, Inc, an integrated health and wellness biotechnology company, develops and/or acquires a network of wellness centers for the homeopathic and alternative treatment of late stage cancer worldwide. It also focuses on the homeopathic and alternative product candidates that are undergoing or have already completed clinical testing for the treatment of late stage cancers and other life threatening diseases.

