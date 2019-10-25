HSBC Cuts Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,835

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective cut by HSBC from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,835 ($23.98) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,627 ($21.26) to GBX 1,606 ($20.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,088 ($27.28) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised Prudential to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,717.60 ($22.44).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,388.50 ($18.14) on Tuesday. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,450.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,585.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 16.45 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other Prudential news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,381 ($18.05) per share, for a total transaction of £13,810 ($18,045.21). Also, insider James Turner bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($18.15) per share, for a total transaction of £347,250 ($453,743.63). Insiders have acquired a total of 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $36,142,741 over the last three months.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

