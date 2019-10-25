Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a b rating to a f rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

TWNK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 467,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,124. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 15,688.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 66.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 465.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,507,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1,102.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,184,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

