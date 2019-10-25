Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a b rating to a f rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.
TWNK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 467,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,124. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.
In other news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 15,688.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 66.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 465.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,507,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1,102.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,184,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
