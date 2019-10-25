Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Shares Up 3.3%

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) shares shot up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), 709,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 907% from the average session volume of 70,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.20 ($1.49).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSW. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hostelworld Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $112.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.57.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.