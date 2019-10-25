Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 1248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 24.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBNC. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,169,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $797.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.00.

About Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

